A New Cisco Campaign Warns Businesses About The Dangers Of Hackers And Little Girls

As you’re reading this there is an army of hackers silently dismantling your company’s digital security systems, stealing vital data, customer information, and all those after-hours nude selfies stored on your servers. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world there is a little girl in school who will eventually become an industry disruptor and your biggest competitor. Are you ready? ARE YOU?! A new campaign from Cisco suggests that you may not be as prepared as you think you are.