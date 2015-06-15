Matali Crasset’s New Minimalist Wood Designs Benefit A Good Cause

For her latest collection, the French design doyenne Matali Crasset took a hyperlocal approach with a social message. If you must get your retail fix, why not feel good about who benefits from the sale?

Along with craftspeople from the Meuse area of northeastern France, Crasset designed a tableware set that helps support the Vent des Forêts art center along with regional woodworking traditions. In lending her eye for contemporary product design, she’s introduced a new market for the craftspeople’s skills.

Crasset has worked with the art center before to create a series of vacation cabins. Visitors can stay and feel immersed in the forest and get an appreciation for the natural world. The plates and bowls mirror the sentiment.

The pieces are made from sycamore wood harvested from forests in the area. And while they’re sturdy, they’re not dishwasher safe. Find them on Crowdy House, an online marketplace and platform for designers and makers to launch products, for $44 each or $124 for a three-piece set.