Today in Tabs Quiz: The Tabs From Shanghai

[Photos: 1,2,3]
By Rusty Foster1 minute Read

Yes, there are some crazy things going on in the Tabs today, but it’s already been a long week. Let’s let next week be next week and take a moment now to look back, and then squeeze our eyes tightly shut while repeating “it’s not real, none of it is real, this is just the drugs” over and over in an increasingly shrill and terrified falsetto.

