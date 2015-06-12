Ant Man Goes For A Ride On Iron Man’s Shoulder, Thor’s Hammer, And Cap’s Shield In New Marvel Posters





Still, if you’ve got both that logo and an excuse to remind people that the two most successful movies of this decade both have the word “Avengers” in the title, you might as well exploit it. And in the latest posters for next month’s Ant-Man, which introduces Paul Rudd’s diminutive crimefighter (and former criminal) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the connection between the “shrinks down real small and talks to ants” hero and his more traditionally superheroic brethren becomes clear: Ant-Man poses, ready for action, an inch or two high atop Iron Man’s shoulder, Captain America’s shield, and Thor’s hammer. The movie is set up to be at least part comedy, and this is a fun way to tie one of the bigger gambles Marvel’s taken (nothing says “superhero” like “ants”) to the full breadth and depth of their interconnected franchises. And that makes sense, given that Rudd is already slated to appear as the character in the superhero-packed Captain America: Civil War next year, and probably a good half-dozen Marvel movies in the years to come. At the very least, this is a cool reminder that next month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is gonna get a little, er, smaller.