Fast Company Is Hiring A Production Associate

Fast Company is hiring a full-time production associate, who will report to the production director. The production associate will work on the print magazine and the DPS and iOS apps, along with the websites when necessary.
Job duties include:
- Sending art to color house for corrections, and guiding the color correction process with the photo department
- Routing proofs and match prints to editors throughout the editorial process
- Sending files to color house for match prints
- Creating layouts and articles in K4 for each issue, and flowing and attaching text
- Troubleshoot any K4 issues
- Tightening layouts for creative director approval
- Converting print layouts to DPS layouts for the iPad issue
- Linking art in both print and iPad layouts
- Taking care of the production process for the iPad
- Working with advertising production for iPad issues to paginate complete digital issue
- Creating house ads when necessary
- Backing up files after ship, and sending to foreign editions along with print vendors
- Updating edit wall regularly
Qualifications:
- 1-3 years of publishing industry experience
- Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, especially InDesign, and including DPS plugin
- Keen eye for typography strongly desired
- K4 knowledge a plus
- Strong time management and organizational skills
- Ability to prioritize, take direction, and learn quickly
- An eye for color correction/retouching
- Positive attitude and willingness to pitch in wherever needed
To apply, please send resume, cover letter, and a PDF portfolio or link to prodasstfc AT fastcompany.com