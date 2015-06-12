Since The Choking Haze Wasn’t Enough Of A Message, A Company Projects Images Of Crying Babies On Factory Pollution

If you’re at all concerned about the environment or even just that weird smell in the air, it’s always a bit disconcerting to look up and see plumes of pollution pouring out of industrial smokestacks. Chinese air purifier brand Xiao Zhu recently found a way to make that even worse. Projecting the faces of crying babies on those plumes of pollution.

Even though China is making some significant strides in its clean air and climate change policies–recent reports say the country’s coal production decreased in 2014 for the first time this century–air pollution remains a very serious issue. Last year China’s former health minister, Chen Zhu, said between 350,000 and 500,000 people die prematurely each year here as a result of air pollution.





The images work on a few levels. It adds another layer of menace to the smokestacks, while also providing a solid guilt trip for potentially harming innocent kids. Double whammy. So if the hazy sky and scary stats didn’t already do it, the images of screaming babies should be enough to convince people that getting an air purifier in the house might be a good idea.