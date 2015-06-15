Introducing The Bridge, The Innovation Hub Of New York City’s $2 Billion Tech Campus

That’s the philosophy embodied in the name the Bridge, one of three buildings slated to open in 2017 during the first phase of construction of Cornell Tech’s new $2 billion, 12-acre campus on Roosevelt Island. The graduate school–a pillar of New York City’s efforts to grow its tech economy–is not shy about its desire to knock down traditional barriers between academia and industry collaboration. The Bridge, formerly referred to as the “corporate co-location” building, is where the action will happen.

“It’s taking this notion of the commercialization of academia to a higher plane,” says MaryAnne Gilmartin, CEO of Forest City Ratner Companies, the owner and developer of the building. She revealed the name exclusively to Co.Exist before a groundbreaking ceremony on June 16 (see a promo video here). Cornell Tech will lease about one-third of the seven-story building, while a co-working space and a mix of startups and larger companies will occupy much of the rest of 200,000 square-feet.





Stanford University is probably the school best known for working closely with the tech economy it helped create. For better, or some say for worse, the walls between Silicon Valley and the school are fluid today. Cornell Tech is looking for similar deep connections with industry, but it knows it needs to go about it more deliberately.

“We’re trying to build a different type of tech ecosystem in a different city with a different character,” says Greg Pass, Cornell Tech’s Chief Entrepreneurial Officer and the former CTO of Twitter. “Stanford is really sitting adjacent to industry–it’s more natural and organic, the collaborations there. New York is a much bigger city, and it’s a much more diverse city. There’s so much more going on, which is wonderful, but it also requires a bit more design to make the collaboration happen. It can’t be as organic.”





The Bridge is unusual for New York office space in that it doesn’t have pre-leased anchor tenants other than Cornell Tech. The companies in the building will be carefully curated by Forest City Ratner, in discussions with the university. The goal is to bring in an eclectic mix of startups (ideally involving the school’s graduates) and larger companies working on applications that match Cornell’s program areas: connective media, the built environment, and health tech. However, established companies won’t be an ideal fit unless they bring in an R&D unit or entrepreneurial project detached from headquarters, says Gilmartin. Nor will leases generally last more than a few years, so there can be a constantly rotating mix of ideas. Right now, the team has a list of first-choice tenants it’s courting.

“Much about academia is rooted in the industrial age,” says Pass. “We’re about reinventing academia for digital age.”