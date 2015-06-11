advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Hottest Take: Superstar Eyewitness Courtney Barnes On This Week’s Big News

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

One of the most wonderful things of the week was Jackson, Mississippi, resident Courtney Barnes’s colorful and animated description on local news of a car accident he witnessed. We rounded up some of this week’s biggest news, from Costco’s treatment of hens, to Homer and Marge’s upcoming separation on The Simpsons, to one prom attendee’s show-stopping dress, and got Barnes’s take on it. Enjoy.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life