These Filmmakers Were The First To Ever Live Inside A Refugee Camp

The Za’atari refugee camp, seven miles from the Syrian border in Jordan, is home to 85,000 Syrian refugees. For a month last year, it was also home to two Americans, the first filmmakers the United Nations has ever allowed to set up a tent and live inside a camp.

“We wanted to immerse ourselves and try to understand that experience,” says Zach Ingrasci, who directed Salam Neighbor with Chris Temple. “That’s really what our film is about–it’s about humanizing refugees, who we often see and think about as statistics.”

Ingrasci and Temple call their production company an “impact studio,” and focus on both trying to deeply understand a problem and move viewers to action. In their last film, they moved to Guatemala and worked as beet farmers, learning what it was like to live on $1 a day.

After a year of wrestling through red tape with various agencies, they were in line with new refugees at the camp, picking up basic supplies like a tent, toothbrushes, and food.

“We were definitely nervous about trying something like this that had never been done before,” says Temple. “But when we arrived on that first day, within an hour of being there, we were playing cards and drinking tea with our neighbors. One of our neighbors, Abu Kamal, invited us over to his tent and immediately told us that being a good neighbor is fundamental in Islam.”





Not everything went smoothly–the local security force decided that they shouldn’t spend nights at the camp, so each evening, they had to travel to the nearby city of Mafraq. But they learned that there were even more refugees there. And they were able to go back to the camp each morning at 6am, spending all day there.