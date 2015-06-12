advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Have You Mastered The Art Of Interviewing?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

You have an interview scheduled for a job you really want. We have anywhere from fifteen minutes to hours to make a lasting impression that can potentially make people want to hire us. Everything we do in that time is crucial and being noticed. Watch this video to find out such facts as whether you should be on your phone while waiting in the lobby, how to best prepare for the interview, and if you are supposed to ask questions at the end.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life