The Economist Launches Economist Films With Two New Web Series

The Economist has premiered the first content from its new film division, launched in March, to bring more of the magazine’s voice to short-form documentary web video content.





Two series pilots go live this week. “Future Works” profiles jobs of the future being done today, starting with a look at how drone operators are working in disaster recovery, construction, and conservation. The first episode of “Global Compass,” a show about how persistent social problems are being tackled around the world, focuses on new approaches to drug policy from Portugal to Colorado. Both series use detailed on-the-ground reporting and a bit of humor to offer a unique look at significant global themes.





Led by Economist Films president Nicholas Minter Green, the company plans to initially focus on high-end, short-form videos designed to appeal to existing Economist readers and new audiences, with a longer-term goal of producing a wider variety of content, both sponsored and commissioned.