Why Building Mystery Can Help Your Business

The consultancy Landor in November 2014 touted TMI, or “too much information,” as the new paradigm for brands. But the opposite–NEI, or “not enough information”–is far more intriguing.

NEI is a trend that’s becoming popular with Bay Area tech startups, some of which have adopted secret rooms in their offices. Escape games have also become a big hit, requiring teams to find their collective way out of a mysterious room in which they they’ve been locked. Beats paintball, doesn’t it?

Talented storytellers have known for ages that mystery beats a glut of information and details. This insight is now entering business mainstream. Transparency is taking a back seat, and it appears we’re currently witnessing a rise in opaque, mysterious workplace and customer experiences. That’s a good thing.

While I was working at the product design firm Frog, a secret email list was available for those “in the know.” It was intended to leave many of the company’s employees in the dark–including myself–and it generated buzz. It sparked in us a rabid curiosity that was galvanizing rather than distracting.

Dialogue In The Dark seeks to foster empathy and team alignment by literally turning off the light. Prime Produce in New York holds entire events in the dark. At NBBJ, the global architecture and design firm I work for, we created a secret society to facilitate a more assertive, more contrarian culture to boost innovation. Factory, an innovation commune, runs a mysterious mansion in San Francisco, serving up a hackathon, lifestyle club, and an arts salon that connects entrepreneurs-in-residence with Fortune 500 clients for the purpose of collaborating on secret projects. The innovation salon series House Of Genius doesn’t reveal the identities of participants until the very end to eliminate social biases and heighten suspense. BCC Parties, first started in New York City, emails invitees using only the BCC:, or the blind carbon copy field; giving out only the time, the place, and the promise of good people.

Similarly, secret supper clubs like the Gastronauts, the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, and events like the Spring Street Social Society bring together strangers in unexpected, secret locations. Secret Cinema, a U.K.-based mystery screening series–launching soon in the U.S.–does not reveal in advance the titles or times of the movies it shows, choosing to re-enact them in surprise locations to offer up spontaneous, fully immersive physical theater. Participants can’t tell if the character or extra next to them is an actor or not.

Even airlines are not exempt from engaging in NEI. Dutch airline KLM offered mystery tickets for a limited period, with the destination disclosed only at the last minute–talk about a surprise. In the end, the travel destination doesn’t really matter, nor does the title of a mystery movie because the secret itself is the product–and suspense is the experience it promises.