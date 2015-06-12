Oculus Touch Teases The Motion-Controlled Future Of Gaming

After three years of speculation, anticipation, and experimentation, we now know what Oculus’s first consumer-focused virtual reality headset is going to look (and feel) like. This was the biggest announcement the virtual reality technology company made during a press event on Thursday, and will rightfully receive the bulk of the attention, because without the headset, the rest of Oculus’s efforts become pedestrian. But it wasn’t the most important announcement.

In very Jobsian fashion, Oculus CEO Palmer Luckey introduced a pair of motion controllers as a not-so-casual aside at the end of Oculus’s press conference. On spec–and only spec–Oculus Touch promises everything a cutting-edge accessory for the future of interactive entertainment should promise. The controller is split in two, not unlike a Wiimote, but lacks any wires, and employs a ring like shape to wrap around your hand, enabling a greater freedom of motion.

Accurately capturing a gamer’s movements is the holy grail.

Most importantly, it will bring 1:1 motion-tracking that can accurately capture hand movements right down to your fingers. When it comes to motion controls, the ability to have your movements accurately represented in-game is the holy grail. Save for the ability to run around a room, this is everything you need for a fully immersive gaming experience.





To date, the commercial and critical success of motion control systems (think Wii, Leap Motion, etc.) has been questionable at best. If there were ever a convincing argument to be made for the validity of motion-based, gestural control, Oculus Touch is it.

What makes Oculus Touch so tantalizing is that its makers don’t just see it as another novel, gimmick-laden alternative for playing games, but rather, the core way of doing anything in the VR realm. Not only does provide Oculus with a way to differentiate itself from the orthodoxy of Playstations and Xboxes, which have found it harder to innovate with each new generation of console, but adds a certain allure to a technology for which the verdict is still out. It becomes bigger than just creating innovative display technologies, and opens up the possibility of reinventing user interfaces.

We’ve heard similar things from the likes of Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony, which have tried (and failed) to peddle motion control rigs to consumers over the past decade. Those companies were attempting to weave very new ways of gaming into the decades-old, entrenched ecosystem of console gaming. Oculus, on the other hand, doesn’t have to bear that weight in quite the same way.