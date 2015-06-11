Today in Tabs: The Brunch Heard ‘Round The Web

Hi, hello, it me, Rusty Foster !! [Ed: It not me, it Bijan .] Today I’ve got a Very Special Issue of Tabs for you. Today’s newsletter is tangentially about Ethics In Journalismsms , but mostly about representation, and, by extension, survival. I’m happy to present to you, dear reader, the first (ever!) NONWHITE TABS 1 . Jack in to the ‘net and hold on to your asses. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride. Let’s begin.

.@marknoble in the industry we call that “a masthead” — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) May 12, 2015

A few words, first, from Jazmine:

Like all good things, this began over brunch. Durga Chew-Bose wondered aloud about the inability—or unwillingness, tbh—of editors to find writers of color for their publications, and posed a solution: What if we did the job for them? What if we put together a database of writers of color as a resource for editors? What if we made this so easy that people couldn’t ignore it?

First: we finished brunch. Then, along with Vijith Assar and Buster Bylander, we set the plan in motion: create a site that listed writers of color, searchable by location and interest, and promote it to assigning editors. Finally, I did what I do best: bullied Bijan into helping us out. Consider this the big launch2 of: Writers of Color dot org.

[Lil’ Wayne voice] Ok I’m goin back in (hi it’s Bijan again).

First up: If you’ve been paying attention to the news at all (which, if you haven’t, get yourself the fuck woke), you’ve probably been hearing a lot about black death, McKinney, TX, and swimming pools. I grew up close enough to McKinney to have visited a few times, close enough that watching the video of a police officer assaulting black teenagers at a pool party was uncanny. What really got me was something my coworker Jamil Smith wrote:

…I imagine Becton will have her scars from the experience of being assaulted by Casebolt, as will the two boys at whom the officer pointed his weapon. I wonder if they’d seen the videos of Tamir Rice, John Crawford III, and Walter Scott being shot and had a feeling they were about to become hashtags. (Emphasis mine.)

Who gets to use public pools without pain of assault? Which spaces belong to everyone? These are the animating questions of a melanin-rich life.