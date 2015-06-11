Here’s A Pre-Binge Appetizer: The Final Trailer For “Orange Is The New Black” Season Three

The next installment of Netflix’s best-loved show drops as a 13-episode, weekend-plan-canceling chunk on Friday. And if you weren’t already fully psyched for a chance to check in on Poussey, Nicky, Morello, Sophia, and the rest of the inmates at Litchfield Correctional Facility (fine, even Piper), the appetite-whetting trailer for Orange Is The New Black season three should get you the rest of the way there.

This time around, there doesn’t appear to be a single villain of the Pornstache or Vee variety–season two ended with decent-guy Caputo taking over the prison, and it looks from the trailer like the Big Bad this time around is the hopelessness at play with an institution like Litchfield, no matter who’s holding the reins. But the high-concept plotting of Orange Is The New Black is only part of the reason anybody watches the show, and the relationships between the characters–and the surprisingly tender way they relate to and take care of one another, even as they’re also being dropping a steady stream of filthy jokes–also gets a chance to shine in the two-minute spot. Factor in a return to prominence for Laverne Cox’s Sophia, a full season’s worth of Laura Prepon’s Alex, and 100% less of Jason Biggs’s Larry, and things don’t look so bleak in Litchfield from where we’re sitting.



