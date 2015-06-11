Whole Foods Targets Millennials With New Chain Called 365

Whole Foods has finally unveiled the name of its forthcoming millennial-centric chain of stores: 365 by Whole Foods Market. It’s a name that loyal customers will likely warm up to quickly–a reference to the company’s existing wallet-friendly line of “Everyday Value” products .





The grocery chain plans on opening its first 365 stores next year, with seasoned Whole Foods exec Jeff Turnas at the helm of the new brand. “We are excited to introduce 365 by Whole Foods Market to bring healthy foods to even more communities with a fresh, quality-meets-value shopping experience that’s fun and convenient,” Turnas said in a statement on Thursday. “A modern, streamlined design with innovative technology and a carefully curated product mix will offer an efficient and rewarding way to grocery shop.”

365 is looking to court customers who have thus far found Whole Foods out of reach. Trader Joe’s, for example, sells twice as much per square foot as Whole Foods, making it more of a draw for younger shoppers. The new chain will have cheaper offerings and also make the Whole Foods brand more ubiquitous, with plans to up its current count of 402 national locations to 1,200 stores.

