advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Inside The Bizarre World Of Scientific Research

By Meg Miller1 minute Read

Not all brilliant discoveries happen in MIT’s cutting-edge labs or Google’s over-the-top offices. In his new series Ways of Knowing, photographer Daniel Stier documents a less-glamorous setting for innovation: the scientific research institute. What he found tucked away in basement laboratories and academic offices could be straight from the set of a ’70s sci-fi film.

Nodes and wires hang from hand-built metal contraptions. Test subjects are strapped into sinister-looking structures. Bulky computer monitors and and muted tones give Stier’s images a dated quality, though he shot everything recently, in state-of-the-art research institutes across Europe and the U.S., using large-format cameras to capture every last detail.

“It really struck me while I was there [ at the laboratories and research institutes] that we get the wrong idea of science when we look at something like National Geographic,” Stier says in an interview. “We think of lab coats, high-tech equipment–the realities couldn’t be more different.” In the Ergonomics department of the Technische Universitaet Munich, for example, Stier photographed a professor hanging horizontally from an aluminum structure, suspended by wires attached to velcro straps. He looks like he’s trapped in some sort of ’50s-era torture device. Science: glamorous, it ain’t.

These images are half of a two-part book, also titled Ways of Knowing, now available for pre-order. Flip the book over, and another series of photos shot at Stier’s studio in London shows the parallels between artist’s studios and scientific laboratories.

See more here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life