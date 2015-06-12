The Emotions You Might Accidentally Be Conveying In Your Emails

Like it or not, we are dependent on email.

A survey from the Pew Research Center found that six in 10 (61%) of American workers claimed that email is essential to their job, beating the use of the Internet, which just over half (54%) ranked as important.

As we continue to aspire to the mythical inbox zero, the fact remains that we dash off an enormous amount of correspondence daily. And with that, we navigate the sometimes treacherous waters of communicating asynchronously in a medium that doesn’t lend itself to expressing how we really feel.

At least, that is what we used to think. Andrew Brodsky, a PhD candidate in organizational behavior at Harvard Business School, researched how unintentional behaviors like typos from the email sender can actually convey emotion to the recipient.

Emoticons and exclamation points notwithstanding, Brodsky points to other research that suggests unintended interpretation arises from the emotional expectations of the individual on the receiving end.

“Consider the email: ‘Good job on the current draft, but I think we can continue to improve it.’ Coming from a peer, this email will seem very collaborative; coming from a supervisor, it may seem critical,” he writes in Harvard Business Review.

Digging deeper, context plays a heavy role in interpretation: