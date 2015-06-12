From The 50 Most Well-Liked CEOs To Selective Networking: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned how to effectively (and gracefully) say no, and explored the less stellar side of corporate wellness programs.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 8.





As it turns out, a good thank-you letter may be the difference between getting a job and getting passed over. This week, we explore methods for crafting the perfect note of gratitude for potential employers.





Those of us eager to please may find it difficult to turn down invitations when we don’t have the energy or time to accept. Luckily, there is a way to say no and still stay on everyone’s good side. Here, Twitter designer Ximena Vengoechea discusses how she mastered the art of “no.”





In the last few decades, many employers have set up wellness programs in hopes that keeping employees healthy will also keep them happy (and less likely to fall ill). But according to André Spicer and Carl Cederström, authors of The Wellness Syndrome, these programs, in the long run, may prove more harmful than good.





It’s easy to think of networking as a way to cast a wider net of career-boosting connections, but author and behavioral economics expert Gary Belsky argues that we should be much more selective when choosing who we network with. “The danger in trying to connect with everyone,” says Belsky, “is that you won’t understand your network enough to identify the people who can help you. You know a lot of people, but you only understand a few.”





In not-so-surprising news, 50% of people report leaving a job because of they couldn’t deal with a manager, but that’s not the case for Glassdoor’s annual list of the most well-liked CEOs in America. Check out this year’s winner (who made a significant leap from 11th place!) and see why their employees love working where they do.