UNICEF And H&M Launch “Unicoin,” A Charitable Currency To Help Early Childhood Education

Parents are often looking for opportunities to teach their little ones how to be good global citizens, to care about their fellow humans, and help when they can. Meanwhile, studies show that more than 200 million children under the age of five in developing countries aren’t able to reach their full potential in cognitive development because of poverty, poor health and nutrition, and deficient care.





A new campaign from UNICEF and H&M aims to bring these two childhood phenomena together. The global NGO and clothing brand have launched Unicoins, a “currency” designed to enable children to support the right of other children in developing countries to access education from an early age. When kids upload a drawing of what they want to be when they grow up to the campaign site, they get a virtual Unicoin. Then, the H&M Conscious Foundation will match each earned Unicoin with one notebook and pencil, as part of educational materials distributed to children in developing countries by UNICEF.

The campaign is part of a larger collaboration that began in 2014, when the H&M Conscious Foundation announced a grant to UNICEF of $9.3 million over a three year period.