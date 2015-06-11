Kahlua Seduces Your Virgin Iced Coffee In A Porny New Campaign

The pool boy, the pizza delivery guy, the Mile High Club–three story cliches often associated with a certain bow-chicka-bow-bow era of adult film. And now we get to see them acted out by a bottle of Kahlua and iced coffee.





In a new campaign for its salted caramel flavor, Kahlua plays the role of seducer looking to corrupt your virgin iced coffees with its delicious boozy charms. The spots, created by agency 360i, have names like “The Deep End,” “Special Delivery,” and “Unexpected Turbulence,” each with its own a sun-drenched, ’70s look and full frontal (coffee) nudity.





It’s almost as if Kahlua wants to remind us of Logjammin’, The Big Lebowski, and the greatest unintentional movie product placement ever. “Do you have any Kahlua?”