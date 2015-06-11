Finlandia Showcases The Wisdom Of All Ages In Striking New Campaign

For those who would like to upgrade their source of life advice to something more edifying than an Inspirational Quotes account on Twitter there is good news. A new spot from Finlandia Vodka hopes to inspire people to live life differently via a cast of remarkable characters.

The online film, “1000 years of less ordinary wisdom,” features 14 different people whose collective ages amount to 1000 years. Each embodies, in the brand’s words, the “less ordinary” spirit.

Filmed in a documentary style and set to pumping music track Undeniable by Richie Sosa, each character imparts a nugget of wisdom displayed in text. For example, Cassandro, a drag wrestler tells us: “Be nobody’s bitch but your own.”

Among others featured are, Sulo, a “bearman” who is seen trading kisses with an enormous bear (don’t try this at home), and who says: “Take care of your friends,” 93-year-old Iris Apfel, billed as “the oldest living teenager,” tells us: “Too old is a lousy excuse” and Tobba, a volcanic scientist, advises: “Get out before the mountain explodes,” which seems like an excellent tip.





Also featured is Icelandic Game of Thrones actor and world’s third strongest man, Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson, who declares: “Keep pushing or quit dreaming.” The film signs off with the line: “to the life less ordinary,” as if in a toast to the participants.

The two-and-a-half-minute long spot, created by agency Wieden + Kennedy London was directed by Siri Bunford, whose previous work includes “The Wonder Circus” for Ikea and Nike’s “Let the Run Tell You Why.”





Alongside the film, portraits of the by photographer Todd Antony will be used in press and outdoor executions as well as being shared on social media. In addition, Finlandia Vodka mixologists have created cocktails inspired by each character and these will also be shared on the brand’s Facebook page.