5 Steps To Cultivating A Civic Startup Ecosystem, According To Civic Entrepreneurs

Innovation for the sake of innovation isn’t anything to be celebrated if it’s not applied to the problems actually facing people or societies.

That’s why venture capital firm and startup incubator 1776 produced a report titled “Innovation That Matters,” focused on how to get cities to encourage startup activity in industries that actually matter to society. We don’t need more Ubers for X, but we certainly do need new approaches in education, health care, urban life, and energy.

To create the report, 1776’s team surveyed eight cities: Austin, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. They took stock of what’s working and what’s not across each city and produced a Civic Entrepreneurship Index, measuring leadership, institutional support, capital, talent, and community support.

Those findings are themselves interesting. Of note, for instance, is that while San Francisco dominates in both capital and talent, it scores lowest in community, which isn’t surprising considering the tensions between tech- and non-tech sector residents in the Bay Area. On the other hand, New Orleans is strongest in community and near the bottom of the rankings in terms of talent and capital.

After sizing up the lay of the land, 1776’s report includes a series of recommendations for how to improve the civic tech ecosystem. The report’s method here is unique in that 1776 did not simply write up a list of best practices they believe to be they case. Rather, they extensively surveyed and synthesized the recommendations of people working in civic entrepreneurship to identify what they believe is working and what needs improvement. Below are the five key needs identified in the report.

Establish System Connectivity





An ecosystem is only an ecosystem if everyone is connected. In practice, that means engaging three core constituencies: entrepreneurs, citizens, and civic institutions. The first step of doing that is network mapping: identifying key actors, what projects they are working on, and their relationships to each other. Doing that tedious work can expose where there are missing links.