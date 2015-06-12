100 Homes In 100 Days: How A Startup Plans To Rebuild Haiti Where The Red Cross Failed

After the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti leveled entire neighborhoods, the Red Cross raised half a billion dollars to help rebuild. Five years later, according to a recent investigation by NPR and ProPublica, they’ve only built six houses , and people are still living in temporary shacks.

While the scandal is raising questions about mismanagement, it also makes a simple point: Typical nonprofit structures make it difficult for donors to know if and how their money is actually being spent to help the people they want to help. A new nonprofit, born in the tech world and funded by the incubator Y Combinator, is doing things differently.





“When you donate money to charity, you should always know exactly who you’re helping, and exactly where that money is going,” says Brett Hagler, founder of New Story. The nonprofit shares the stories of specific families and then invites donors to give money to build their homes, watching as construction happens. Over 100 days this summer, the organization plans to fund 100 new homes.

As soon as a family gets funded–$6,000 is enough for a simple concrete block home with basic sanitation, and a few fruit trees planted outside–a local construction company starts putting it together about a week later. New Story partners with Mission of Hope, a local organization that has been building homes in Haiti for 16 years.

As the home goes up, New Story sends updates to each donor, in the style of a typical crowdfunding campaign. “You see there’s walls being built, concrete’s going in, you can see the building,” Hagler says. “It takes about two months for it to be built. That’s great for the families, because they get in there very quickly. For donors, it’s cool to say ‘Hey, I went on and gave $50, and in about two months I’m getting an email with a video of the family I funded in their new home.'”

Every dollar a donor gives goes directly to fund construction of a specific home, and New Story relies on larger private donations to cover administrative costs. Y Combinator, for example, the Silicon Valley seed fund known for getting many for-profit startups off the ground, gave the nonprofit some early money that it’s using to build its digital platform.





“They believe, as we do, that the tech-powered donor experience is the future of philanthropic giving, but they’ve also succeeded in building transparency and human connection into the platform,” says Kat Mañalac, a partner at Y Combinator. The incubator has already funded similar nonprofits, such as Watsi, where donors can fund medical treatments for those in need.