Is the Death Star Energy Efficient? We’ll Know This Friday

What would it take to power a real-life lightsaber? How much energy would it take to run the Death Star? Is Carbonite really the most efficient way to transport captured smugglers?

If you’ve ever wanted to know the answers to questions like that–and who hasn’t?–you can find out this Friday.

On June 12, starting at 2 p.m. ET, experts from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratories will host a Google Hangout and tackle these most important of scientific questions. “We often talk with experts about how energy works on Earth,” the DOE wrote in a blog post. “But what if they could use their knowledge to discuss how energy works in a galaxy far far away? Star Wars fans, this one’s for you.”

Start thinking of your questions now, and on Friday you can ask them by email at newmedia@hq.doe.gov, or on Twitter using the hashtag #StarWarsEnergy.