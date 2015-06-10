Facebook Modifies “Trending Topics”

Facebook is making a small-but-important change to the service’s “Trending” module in the sidebar: Adding topics. Wired’s Molly McHugh reports that Facebook’s Trending feed is now being segmented into topics for some users. The small tweak delivers more specific results about viral content for categories such as politics, science, sports, and entertainment.

The Trending module serves as an echo chamber of sort, where algorithmically determined articles are exposed to an even larger audience for easy click access. This change is the biggest one to the module since it launched last year.

A similar Trending module is offered by archrival Twitter, and is seen by industry watchers as an important method of keeping mobile users viewing content within the company’s ecosystem.