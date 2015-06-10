The Final “Straight Outta Compton” Poster Captures The Strength Of Street Knowledge In Black And White

There couldn’t be a better time for the release of the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. As a story about the struggle of black youth culture to define itself against an oppressive police state, the movie’s timing–on the heels of Ferguson, Baltimore, McKinney, and more–makes the film’s producers/autobiographers Dr. Dre and Ice Cube seem downright prescient. And the final poster image for the movie is a depiction of its five heroes–billed across the top as Eazy E, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, MC Ren (who was displeased about his role, or lack thereof, in the movie’s trailer), and DJ Yella, rather than as the actors who portray the characters–looking ready for any confrontation that could come their way.