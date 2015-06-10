Today in Tabs: The Apple That Ate Everything

One can think of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as a smaller version of the UK’s BBC, so after watching waves of disgrace on that side of the Atlantic, the CBC is trying its hand at a similar chain of disaster. Last year, Q host Jian Ghomeshi’s violent and non-consensual sexual proclivities made headlines around the world, and the broadcaster was forced to let him go. Now, they’re losing another big personality due to unprofessional behaviour.

The latest scandal centres on Evan Solomon (the Canadian one), who used the journalistic contacts made through his nightly television news program Power & Politics and political radio show The House to broker art deals with long-time friend (and Canadian Gatsby) Bruce Bailey.

Speaking to reporter and Gawker superfan Kevin Donovan, Solomon issued not one but three statements, each adding to and contradicting the previous. Per the Toronto Star:

“I have never been involved in an art business,” he said. “I have never sold any art to anyone.” When the Star inquired further, Solomon said he was involved but had done nothing wrong. “I have been involved in an art business and it is all disclosed to CBC.” Solomon then said: “I am no longer involved in the business. It is over.”

If it was over, it was likely due to Solomon and Bailey’s recent falling-out and subsequent court dispute over a $1 million commission. They reached a settlement this week, just in time for everything to hit the fan.

The CBC doesn’t come out of this looking great, but to be fair, it didn’t go into it looking great either. The Star approached the Corporation early on in its reporting, and was told a prior investigation showed no ethical conflicts. Then, as the story went to press, Solomon was suddenly sent packing. Is that exactly how you would act if you were organizing a hasty cover-up? Sure. Would it be libelous to outright allege that? Maybe, but as a lowly Tabs Intern, it’s not for me to make that call. Right, Rusty?