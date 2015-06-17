Be An Internet Vigilante And Help Make Sure Your Internet Service Provider Is Abiding By Net Neutrality

In February, the Federal Communications Commission announced strong new net neutrality rules to guarantee an open Internet on which all traffic is treated equally. Although Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are now no longer allowed to degrade your connection to high-bandwith services, like Netflix, it’s difficult to monitor whether they are complying with the law.





Enter Internet Health Test, a new tool from Fight for the Future, an advocacy group that has campaigned tirelessly for net neutrality. Without getting too technical, Internet Health Test will automatically run a series of speed tests on your connection to see if your ISP is throttling or degrading your connection. By running tests across multiple interconnection points, Fight for the Future can pinpoint where, if any, the bottlenecks are.

After running the test, which will take a few minutes, you will be alerted to potential degradation points. But the real value of the project is with all of that data in combination. Fight for the Future is collating all of this data to see if any patterns emerge among different ISP providers. All you need to do to help out is press a button.