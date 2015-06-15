How To Raise Ethical Issues At Work

A coworker is spotted stealing pricey office supplies. Another isn’t coming clean about the fact that they’re having trouble completing an important project. Still another is getting creative with the company financials. Are any of these deeds worth reporting? And if so, can you do so without earning a reputation as a tattletale?

Part of the reason ethical issues get so sticky is that we believe they are a test of our morals, which can lead us to make less rational decisions. But even when emotions are left out, ethical issues at work are rarely black and white. Motivations to turn a blind eye when we know something doesn’t pass the smell test include a fear of speaking out against those with more power, a conflict of interest, and a loosening of standards.

This kind of reasoning is behind some of the biggest ethical breaches in recent history, such as the garment factory fire in Bangladesh, Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, even the failure to report Jerry Sandusky’s crimes, according to Harvard professor Max Bazerman.

Recent research indicates that leaders may self-select based on whether the industry has ethics challenges. Both men and women pursue prestigious careers, but Jessica Kennedy, a management professor at Vanderbilt University, posits that gender may play a role in which industries they gravitate towards.

In an experiment where participants had to record their level of moral outrage at particular scenarios, women exhibited greater reservations about sacrificing ethical values than men did. When Kennedy told participants that a particular job required them to compromise ethical values, men’s interest in the position didn’t change, while the women’s dropped significantly.

Kennedy says that ethical standards are frequently seen as obstacles, rather than an integral part of excellent performance. She told Strategy+Business:

My data suggests that if you want to avoid ethical misconduct at your company, you might want some lower-ranking people or some people who don’t identify highly with your organization as part of the groups that are making important decisions. Ideally, you’d have a culture that encourages lower-ranking people to speak up when they perceive something to be unethical.

Until leaders uniformly implement such a policy, what’s the best way to tackle a touchy ethical issue if it’s happening in your workplace? A report in the offered some insights.