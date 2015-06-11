This is What Your Kid Looks Like While Staring Slack-Jawed At The TV

As the debate continues over whether or not exposing children to technology is helpful , harmful, or somewhere in between, photographer Donna Stevens is leaning towards “the darker side” in her photo series Idiot Box–and her images are quite alarming.





Stevens captured the vacant, stupefied stares of children as they watched TV in a dimly lit room. As Stevens explains on her site, Idiot Box is meant to explore the “codependent yet contradictory relationship we all share with technology and media”:

Should we exhibit more caution about the role of technology in our children’s lives? Is our techno-paranoia warranted? No matter what gadgetry we may possess, do our problems remain human?

Follow Stevens on Instagram, and see her entire portfolio here.