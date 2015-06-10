Virgin Media Gives An Owl Mascot A Starring Role On “Orange Is The New Black”

Her name is Ally McNab. She’s the newest inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary and, much like another well-known inmate, is there for a crime she committed in her past. But unlike Piper Chapman, McNab has quickly made a name for herself on the inside through violence and intimidation. Her nickname is The Owl. Mostly because she’s an actual owl. She’s also a Virgin Media mascot, seemingly embedded into the show to promote Netflix on the U.K. broadband provider.