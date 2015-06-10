Virgin Media Gives An Owl Mascot A Starring Role On “Orange Is The New Black”

Her name is Ally McNab. She’s the newest inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary and, much like another well-known inmate, is there for a crime she committed in her past. But unlike Piper Chapman, McNab has quickly made a name for herself on the inside through violence and intimidation. Her nickname is The Owl. Mostly because she’s an actual owl. She’s also a Virgin Media mascot, seemingly embedded into the show to promote Netflix on the U.K. broadband provider.
Just days ahead of the launch of Orange Is The New Black‘s third season, Virgin Media and agency BBH London created this genius promo that makes it look like the show’s newest character is a nocturnal bird, while simultaneously acting as an ad for the brand, the show and Netflix. Win-win-win.