Get The Most Magic Out Of Paris This Summer With A New Interactive Google App

To celebrate the season and help both tourists and locals to get the most out of the City of Love this summer, Google has created an interactive mobile app that showcases and maps 51 places and free activities to see and do before the sun sets.

Les Heures Magiques (The Magic Hours) is a nod to those precious hours just before sunset, when reality most resembles a favorite Instagram filter. Created and developed by agency 72andSunny Amsterdam and production company Unit9, the app uses an algorithm to provide tailored recommendations based on the weather and time of day. The agency collaborated with local experts, including the culture blog Paris Zig Zag, graffiti collective Underground Paris, and 13-time French table tennis champion Jean-Philippe Gatien, to find some of the city’s best-kept secrets.





It’s a similar experience to last year’s Nightwalk through Marseille, created by the same team. Through an interactive Google map, users are able to navigate and learn more about recommended sunset walks and picnic spots, a curated list of ping pong tables and pétanque courts, concerts, and some of the best street art around Paris.

The app is available in French and English, and runs from June 8 to July 5.