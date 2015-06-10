Heineken Gives Unsuspecting Tourists An Insider View Of Paris

For many people, the ultimate goal in travelling to exotic locales is to somehow get a taste of the local life. To not be that wide-eyed, clueless tourist standing on the street corner trying to figure out what to do next, or bumbling along with the other map-reading masses. It’s a notion Airbnb has tapped into , and why Not For Tourists guides exist.

For the latest ad in its “Legends” series (including “The Date” and “The Odyssey”), Heineken takes us to Paris to meet “The Insider,” who gives an unsuspecting tourist group a rather unconventional tour around the city, including a catacombs nightclub (during the day), attacking mimes, and a Moulin Rouge workshop.





The spot, by agency Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam and director Danta Ariola, is pretty much the dream scenario for any tourist in Paris. Except for the marauding gang of mimes. Those are, obviously, terrifying.