How To Become The Smartest Person In The Room

We all like to think we’re smart. But are you as smart as you could be? There’s a debate among some experts about how much general intelligence can be improved, but a growing body of research is finding that some things do help us increase how smart we are.

And that matters, says science writer Dan Hurley, author of Smarter: The New Science of Building Brain Power. Hurley road-tested a number of “get-smart” theories himself to see if they made a difference.

“Life is too complicated for any one factor to be the be-all-and-end-all, but yeah, the smarter you are, the better your odds of achieving what you’re setting out to achieve, and doing well in life, generally. It’s as simple as that,” he says.

So what are some things that can help you boost your brain power?

It stands to reason that actively seeking out challenging, thought-provoking information will make you smarter. A widely reported 2012 study done by researchers at the University of California, published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroanatomy, found that students who spent 100 hours or more studying for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) actually had changes in their brains. The findings indicated that such intensive study showed changes in the parts of the brain associated with reasoning and thinking.

Nutrition and exercise have an impact on intelligence. A 2013 study by researchers at Boston University found that exercise is beneficial for brain health and cognition. Two years earlier, researchers at the University of Bristol found that children raised on diets high in fat, sugar and processed food may have lower IQs, while children who eat healthy diets may benefit in the smarts department. Hurley says this is among the least disputed areas of intelligence research.

After physical exercise, people will perform better on intelligence tests than they did before.

“Whether you’re talking kids, adults, elderly people–every group of people has shown that [after] physical exercise, strength training and aerobics training, people will perform better on intelligence tests than they did before,” he says.