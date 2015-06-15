Why Managers Should Stop Focusing On Their Best Employees

Every company has star players–the people who show up early, stay late, and go above and beyond to do the best job. These employees can easily become a manager’s favorite, earning their time and attention.

But if you’re spending more than four hours a week with your A-players, you could be wasting your time, says Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, a Chicago-based recruiting and human resources firm.

“A-players will be top producers on their own,” he says. “Managers need to produce a strong team around the A-players who can step off the bench and into the game at any given moment. Managers need to spend most of their time with the B-players.”

B-players are those employees who fall somewhere in between the high performing A-players and the lackadaisical C-players. A-players make up the top 20% of a team, says Gimbel, while C-players–the clock watchers–make up the bottom 20% to 30%.

“In sports, coaches are always looking for somebody better, and C-players expect to get cut,” says Gimbel. “Business has a softer culture of loyalty, treating employees well. C-players keep the machine running and do a good enough job that they aren’t worth firing, but these people aren’t in love with your company.”

While you often don’t know somebody will be a C when you hire them, Gimbel says they rarely get better than average. “It’s a manager’s job to keep the middle 50%–the Bs–away from the people at the bottom,” he says.

B-players have the potential to become A-players, but very rarely do Cs become As, says Gimbel. Managers should spend 10% of their time with A-players, giving them guidance; 10% to 20% with C-players, dealing with problems; and the remaining 70% to 80% with B-players, developing their talent.