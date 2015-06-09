Katniss Adds More Fire To The Rebellion In The Trailer For “Mockingjay Part 2”

For the past four years, we’ve been building to the out-and-out rebellion against the corrupt forces of Panem and the Katniss Everdeen-led rebellion in the Hunger Games franchise. And while the third installment–The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1–may have suffered a bit from its need to keep the ball in the air in pursuit of a fourth film, the first look at Mockingjay Part 2 is full of the relentless push for an epic conclusion that the franchise deserves.

The trailer serves as a reminder of the stakes in the Hunger Games world, in case you’d forgotten: The good get corrupted, the bad hold all the power, the best turn against one another, Katniss Everdeen is Taylor Swift and Che Guevera all rolled into one, Woody Harrelson wears an awful haircut, and–for at least another few hours–Phillip Seymour Hoffman is still with us. All of these things can turn on a dime in Mockingjay Part 2, which make it an essential tale for our times. And while the second half of the book on which its based is, shall we say, one of the more challenging bits of young adult fiction to find a massive audience, it definitely packs a lot of fireworks. And from the first glimpse of the film, all of that threatens to explode in Mockingjay Part 2.



