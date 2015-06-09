Subscription Tablets For Kids? This $10/Month Device Has Unlimited Disney & More

Fuhu , a company that makes tablets for children and aggressively seeks content partnerships, is trying a new value proposition. One of Fast Company’s 2015 Most Innovative Companies, Fuhu is trying out an Android tablet for children that works on a subscription basis. The new Nabi Pass costs $9.99 a month for a two-year subscription, includes a free tablet bundled in, and has unlimited content from partners including Disney, DreamWorks, National Geographic, and other well-known names.

Jim Mitchell, Fuhu’s CEO, told Fast Company that the tablet is a “complete, kid-safe ecosystem that includes an overlay of 400 features for kids. We were thinking about the right content for children, and the Nabi Pass is a curated multimedia solution for kids.” He also emphasized Nabi’s power compared with lower-priced competitors on the market, and the company’s no-questions-asked replacement policy. If a child breaks their tablet, Mitchell says, Fuhu simply mails out a new one.





The company’s content library also reflects its close ties to Hollywood power players. DreamWorks Animation is one of Fuhu’s major investors, and the company has previously released Nickelodeon- and DreamWorks-branded tablets. Fuhu, which reportedly grew 158,000% in 2014, faces stiff competition from rivals like Amazon, which recently released a kids’ tablet, in the crowded children’s device space.