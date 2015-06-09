Today in Tabs: Yesterday’s Tabs Tomorrow

Glossary of terms:

Cisgender; noun; identifying with the gender you were assigned at birth.

TERF; noun; trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Sense8; noun; a new Netflix show which seems like it might not be very good, but is co-created by a trans woman, and features a trans actor playing a trans character, so may be worth supporting?

Caitlyn Jenner’s record-breaking Vanity Fair cover set off a week of trans-related #content, some good, some bad, but mostly the latter. From the moment it was released, a clock began ticking down to the moment when the wave of support would break, and some entitled white woman would emerge from the foam, muttering things like, “Look at how she’s dressed,” and “We’re still doing 70s-era second-wave feminism, right?” This week, that white woman was Elinor Burkett, who teamed up with the New York Times’ Sunday Review to drop her steaming take.

The tab reads like a game of TERF bingo (nail polish, blackface comparisons, internal inconsistencies, check, check, check), and boils down to, “Gender is a meaningless social construct that we need to destroy, but my gender is mine, so HANDS OFF”.

ppl who haven’t lived their entire lives as women & died as women & returned from the grave as she-wraiths shouldn’t get to define womanhood — merritt death kill (@merrittkopas) June 7, 2015

Here in Ontario, we’ve been having a related debate about how to handle transgender youth. It was resolved in part this week by banning gay and transgender conversion therapy for anyone under 18. Hopefully, it’s a move that will be extended across Canada and the world, although Wired’s Alice Dreger has some compelling anecdotal evidence for that being a bad idea. As always, what about the children!?



Hoda Kotb speaking with Dr. Margaret Moon Hoda Kotb speaking with Dr. Margaret Moon

Still, no matter how troubling the public conversation about trans people gets, at least the greater queer community will always be completely supportive.