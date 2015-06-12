Networking Is Over. Welcome Sweatworking?

Good news for those who’ve had to choose between after-work schmoozing over cocktails or sweating through a cardio session: a new hybrid concept called “sweatworking” lets you connect with clients, colleagues, or other contacts while exercising. Generations of businessmen have bonded with business contacts through rounds of golf, but now a broader range of networking activities are gaining popularity, thanks to a greater emphasis on active lifestyles.

Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs, an online marketplace for graphic design headquartered in San Francisco, has gone running or surfing with potential business partners before or after brainstorming sessions. “It gets the creative juices flowing when we get outside the office and build that camaraderie,” he says.

One contact turned out to be a world-class kite surfer, but Llewellyn (who admits he’s more of a beginning surfer himself) says he also enjoys surfing with first-timers. “There’s nothing like watching someone’s face as they manage to glide along a wave for the first time,” he says. “It’s a fun, kid-like experience.”

Toronto-based productivity consultant and professional organizer Clare Kumar went running with a former coworker contact every Sunday for four years, and says that colleague became hugely helpful in launching her business and connecting her with media opportunities. A 90-minute run or yoga class likely burns more calories and takes less time than 18 holes of golf, says Kumar, so it appeals to busy people who want to combine fitness objectives with the desire to stay active.



Fabrizio Sciami Photo: Flickr user

Still, she cautions against activities that are too cognitively demanding, so you don’t “have the challenge of trying to make decisions and moving your body.” For instance, running and walking are conducive to multitasking, because they don’t require total concentration.

Kanesha Baynard, a Bay Area transition coach who works with job seekers and others, says sweatworking is a also great strategy for job seekers trying to build their network in a new city. She suggests proposing an activity that you know the other person enjoys (maybe a mutual contact tells you Bob loves to cycle, or his LinkedIn profile tips you off), not necessarily one that you’re great at. “If you have been participating in a certain activity for awhile, you may want to think about trying a new or neutral activity, so the person you invite to sweatwork does not feel intimidated,” she explains.

In addition to scheduling one-on-one or small sweatworking sessions, a growing number of gyms, fitness studios, and other companies offer more structured sweatworking events so that fitness-conscious entrepreneurs or young professionals can meet and mingle.