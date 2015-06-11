Why Policy Makers Need To Pay Attention To The Freelance Movement

Even if you’re not a freelancer or moonlighter yourself, it’s becoming more likely that you have independent workers in your family or social circle. You’ve seen that this segment of the workforce is growing in size and importance. But the federal government isn’t keeping up with the times: the laws that govern workplace and personnel issues aren’t yet targeted–and in fact, until this month, there hasn’t even been a comprehensive government tally of the independent workforce since 2005.

A lot of the problems that affect independent workers are issues that can only truly be solved by changes in policy. If you’re a working mom who’s juggling childcare with a flexible schedule as a copywriter, you’re working as hard as you can to balance your financial demands against the demands of holding a family together. You need your government to be responsive to you. But as we keep finding, it’s impossible for leaders to make policy–or even for workers to ask for changes in policy–if we don’t have the data to show us the size and shape of the problem.

In a speech at the New America Foundation in early June urging action on supporting the so-called “gig economy,” Senator Mark Warner seized on just this point: “It’s fairly stunning to me,” he said, “that this much transformation has already taken place but virtually nobody in Washington is starting to ask the policy questions.”

A new study from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), commissioned by Senator Patty Murray of Washington and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in concert with the Freelancers Union, begins to chip away at that problem by surveying the size of this new segment of the workforce–but it also shows us how far we have to go in understanding the changes that are underway. Here’s what we learned:

The sector of workers who don’t have traditional full-time jobs–whether by choice or not–is a sizable and growing portion of the workforce. Overall, the share of earners with alternative work arrangements increased to 40.4% of the workforce in 2010, up from 35.3% in 2006. And the fact that this data is five years old most likely means that the share of independent workers is even larger today.

The biggest jump was in part-time workers, who increased as a share of the workforce to 16.2% from 11.9% in just four years, mostly likely as a result of the recession: “Involuntary part-time” has doubled since 2007, before the recession. There were also smaller upticks in self-employed workers and so-called “on-call” workers.

Photo: Flickr user Blue

That should tell us that the much-hailed flexibility of the new economy isn’t all that’s driving this change. Unfortunately, it’s also economic instability, and a recovery that hasn’t yet benefited some of the working communities we need it to. The report makes clear where we could do better.