Our King-ly cup continues to runneth over: Last week we were treated to an airport sing-off between the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion King and now this remake of Simba and Scar’s fiery brawl–acted out by kittens.

The video cuts out before the pack of hyenas closes in on Scar…

…but then again it may have been cuteness overload to watch a bunch of hyena cubs crawling all over a kitten and… OH, MY GOD I WANT TO SEE HYENA CUBS CRAWLING ALL OVER A KITTEN.