Pizza Hut’s New Pizza Box Is Also A Smartphone-Operated Movie Projector

Recently we’ve seen pizza brands innovate using customer service to teach English , and translate a growling stomach into a pizza order , but a new innovation from Pizza Hut is charmingly analog.

The brand and agency Ogilvy & Mather Hong Kong designed a pizza box that doubles as a projector for customers’ smartphones, making pizza and movie night completely mobile. Take out the pizza, pop out a perforated circle in the box, then take a small magnifying lens from the pizza saver and pop it in that circle. Use the pizza saver as a smartphone stand and voila, it’s movie time.





Now pizza lovers in Hong Kong can turn any flat surface into their own personal movie theatre–dorm room walls, bathroom walls, the garage door, the side of a dumpster, wherever. Just don’t get a greasy pizza fingerprint on the lens.