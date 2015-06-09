advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

An Organic Food Retailer Is Calling Its New Campaign The Most Eco-Friendly Ever

An Organic Food Retailer Is Calling Its New Campaign The Most Eco-Friendly Ever
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

If your brand is committed to the highest standards of ecological responsibility, it’s tough to turn around and promote that message with expensive advertising, generated via less-than-green practices. French organic food retailer Biocoop recognized this contradiction and decided to solve it with what it’s calling the most eco-friendly ad campaign ever.

Biocoop and agency Fred & Farid Paris made the advertising process itself the vehicle for its message. Instead of the traditional ad production, the brand went all eco-friendly, using bikes instead of cars during production, pinhole cameras instead of a electricity-hungry camera set-up, veggie-based paints for outdoor posters, even doing post-production on a homemade computer and launched the campaign using recycled tweets. The effort ended up using up three times less CO2 than a typical ad production, and generated more than 30 million ad impressions.


So, let’s just say you may feel a tad guilty reading this on an extra large smartphone while idling in traffic.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life