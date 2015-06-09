An Organic Food Retailer Is Calling Its New Campaign The Most Eco-Friendly Ever

If your brand is committed to the highest standards of ecological responsibility, it’s tough to turn around and promote that message with expensive advertising, generated via less-than-green practices. French organic food retailer Biocoop recognized this contradiction and decided to solve it with what it’s calling the most eco-friendly ad campaign ever.

Biocoop and agency Fred & Farid Paris made the advertising process itself the vehicle for its message. Instead of the traditional ad production, the brand went all eco-friendly, using bikes instead of cars during production, pinhole cameras instead of a electricity-hungry camera set-up, veggie-based paints for outdoor posters, even doing post-production on a homemade computer and launched the campaign using recycled tweets. The effort ended up using up three times less CO2 than a typical ad production, and generated more than 30 million ad impressions.





So, let’s just say you may feel a tad guilty reading this on an extra large smartphone while idling in traffic.