The 50 Most Well-Liked CEOs In The U.S.

You’ve probably heard that people quit their bosses, not necessarily their jobs. Indeed, a Gallup survey found that about 50% of 7,200 adults claim to have left their position because they couldn’t deal with their manager.

An immediate supervisor may have an impact on the day-to-day work, but the company’s CEO is leading the charge, especially at a larger firm. Yet according to employees at large organizations (1,000-plus staff) they have just as much impact as the manager who’s right across the hall.

Some CEOs are terrific at boosting engagement and loyalty. Others, not so much. A just-released Glassdoor survey ranked the 50 CEOs that got rave reviews from their staff as well as the winners of its third annual Employees’ Choice Awards.

Glassdoor’s rankings use the company’s proprietary algorithms to parse the reviews of employees who anonymously and voluntarily provide feedback via the Glassdoor company review survey all year long on whether they approve or disapprove of how their CEO is leading the company, along with insight into their job, work environment, and company. A minimum of 100 reviews had to be entered in order for the CEO to be considered.

Among the spectrum of industries represented by these favorite CEOs, tech is the most prevalent, with 15 CEOs out of the 50. The retail industry made its presence felt with seven CEOs represented.

Topping the chart are:

Google’s Larry Page – 97% approval Nike’s Mark Parker – tied for 97% approval H.E.B.’s Charles Butt – 96% approval Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – 95% approval Ultimate Software’s Scott Scherr – tied for 95% approval

Google’s Larry Page made a significant leap from 11th place on last year’s list to take first place this year. Staffer raves about the free food are secondary to claims that the company offers a challenging environment and opportunities to develop professionally.