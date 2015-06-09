18 Amazing Images “That Changed Everything” From Top Professional Photographers

Out of all the photos you’ve ever taken, which would you say changed everything?

Before you start frantically scrolling through your Instagram, see how a group of professional photographers interpreted the weighty question in the slideshow above.

Photo: © Moises Saman/Magnum Photos

Magnum Photos, an international photographic cooperative, put forth the challenge to its members leading up to their 68th Annual General Meeting in Paris. It was an exercise in reflection, pinpointing that one watershed photograph that symbolizes a career milestone from an entire body of work.

From now until June 12, signed prints from the 51 photographers who participated are on sale.