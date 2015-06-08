And One More Thing, Watch The First Ads For Apple’s New Music Service

The marquee announcement at the Apple WWDC was big enough to bring Drake onstage. Apple Music is the brand’s answer to streaming services, introduced by Jimmy Iovine as a music-purchasing app, a streaming app, a social network, and a global, 24-hour, live radio station called Beats 1.





Soon after two new ads, created by agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab, were tweeted out by Apple Music, one for the overall service, the other specifically for Beats1. The former was a walk down music-listening memory lane, starting with old-timey record players, up through 8-track and tape decks, CDs and MP3s, and culminating in, well, you can probably guess. Needless to say, Apple sees its latest music product as nothing short of revolutionary.





The Beats 1 spot features various people going about their usual daily lives–y’know, jogging, shirtless sit-ups, school bus ride, subway dance routine, sliding on your shoes outside a moving car–as former BBC Radio One DJ and producer Zane Lowe introduces a new Pharrell track.





As with any spot from Apple (or Beats for that matter), they’re stylish and exciting, even if Siri can’t seem to tell the difference between music from Selma and “Selene” by Imagine Dragons.