3 Steps To Facing Your Fears During A Business Crisis

Successfully facing your fears takes more than the right attitude or sheer will. Fear is your mind’s response to real-world threats. The fear that strikes your gut as you face a challenge is as real as the light waves hitting your corneas and triggering mental images.

Willing yourself out of fear is like willing yourself into blindness. Fighting fear isn’t a matter of telepathy–it’s a matter of weaponry.

Nothing quite demonstrates the reality of unadulterated fear like facing professional annihilation, just as my cofounders and I did early last year. Our burn rate was right on schedule, but our new funding round was taking longer than our most conservative projections.

Much like a body buying itself time while fighting hypothermia, we shut down nonessential functions. We ended many internships early, forwent our own salaries, and retained only core staff and functions. Interestingly, the deprivation in our bank accounts brought our fears to life on a visceral level. We were each wise enough to have built up savings. But cutting back on hobbies, entertainment, and our grocery bills felt at times eerily similar to the physical starvation a malnourished person would experience.

How can you run your business effectively when your survival instincts prompt you to run away from your business? Note three key weapons I used to face my fears for my company’s sake. Here’s my advice if you end up in a similar situation with your business:

How do you decide between a fight-or-flight response? We not only assess the situation at hand, but also evaluate what we’re fighting for. Businesses stand a better chance at survival when its leaders think of the company beyond a limb they could learn to live without.

The first step toward fighting your fear is recognizing your motivation. What’s really at stake? My colleagues and I felt our business is worth fighting for–much like protecting our family in times of crisis. Our idea was worth the anguish because we knew it could change the industry for the better. Thinking of it that way, fleeing for my own perceived protection was counterproductive to what I was really trying to accomplish.