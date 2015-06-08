Giving Dad A Johnsonville “Bratfast In Bed” This Father’s Day May Cause Hallucinations

Following up on its goofy debut campaign, and just in time for Father’s Day, Johnsonville and agency Droga5 bring the concept to life with a surreal story of serving dear old Dad bratfast in bed. Directed by Ray Tintori out of m ss ng p eces, the ad doesn’t quite let you decide whether it’s charming or creepy, instead content to let you hover in between with a nervous laugh. The dad in the spot–and the viewers–contends with sausage fingers, a giant sausage guy and haunting bedside visitations but in the end, the message is clear, the most important thing is not whether or not your wife and child are now sausage folk, it’s the delicious meat treat on the plate in front of you.



