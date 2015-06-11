The 4 Most Important Elements Of Your Voice

Case in point: When Susan Boyle performed on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, she transcended preconceived notions of what a good singer is supposed to look like. Her voice created a personal brand that became iconic.

While speaking is obviously different from singing, the sound of your voice remains an important part of effective speaking and can have a significant impact on how others view you. By focusing on four key elements, you can use your voice to help build your personal brand.

Resonance is defined as “the quality in a sound of being deep, full, and reverberating.” Reverberation is important to your voice because at its root, your voice is a series of vocal-cord vibrations. The way your voice sounds is going to depend on a number of factors, but where you resonate your voice is one of the most important. If you resonate your voice in your throat, you will sound muffled, gravely–think of this as the bass. If you resonate your voice in your nasal passages, you will sound “nasally”–think of this as the treble. Ideally, you resonate your sound primarily in your mouth, balancing bass and treble. Just as you can adjust your sound system to add a little bass or a little treble, you can adjust your voice based on where you resonate your sound.

As a way to hear and feel how you resonate your sound in your mouth, make an “mmm” sound. You should feel your lips tingling. When you feel the tingling, say “my” or “me” and think of discovering your center–your ideal balance point.

As you might expect, being too tense can have a significant effect on the sound of your voice. When you are tense, your throat becomes tight. When your throat becomes tight, your vocal cords get taut and vibrate with a different quality–like when you push up hard against something and your muscles become strained. Your voice becomes thin like a thread instead of rich like a ribbon. Your sound will be raspy and constrained, and your tone will be flat instead of round.

One of the most common pieces of advice you’ll get from supporters to help you relax is to take a big breath before you speak. If you want to relax your voice, you have to disregard this advice. What happens when you take a big breath? You hold your breath. What happens when you hold your breath? Your voice gets tight. So forget about taking a big breath–just take a sip. Think of exchanging 10%-15% of your oxygen, not empty to full.